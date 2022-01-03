OPEC countries may elect new Secretary-General on Monday

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ministers of the OPEC countries will hold a special meeting on Monday, January 3, where they will discuss the candidacy of the new Secretary-General of the organization, who should replace Mohammed Barkindo starting from August, according to the agenda of the meeting, News.Az reports citing TASS.

A source told TASS that the only candidate for this post so far is the representative of Kuwait, Haitham al-Ghais, who led the country’s delegation to OPEC from 2017 to 2021. Earlier, OPEC ministers discussed this issue in early December, but could not make a decision and postponed the vote to January.

Mohammed Barkindo has occupied the post of OPEC Secretary-General since 2016, his second term of office expires in July 2022. According to the OPEC charter, the Secretary-General is elected for a three-year term and can be re-elected only once.

