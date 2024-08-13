OPEC+ countries produce 930,000 bpd above plan in July — IEA

+ ↺ − 16 px

OPEC+ countries increased oil production in July by 260,000 barrels per day (bpd), to 34.7 million bpd, and exceeded the plan, taking into account all voluntary cuts, by 930,000 bpd, News.az reports citing the International Energy Agency (IEA).

According to the IEA, the target production level of OPEC+ countries under the oil production cut agreement, taking into account voluntary cuts for July, was 33.76 million bpd, while actual production reached 34.7 million bpd. That means that, the excess in production was about 930,000 bpd.According to the IEA the countries that exceed their production commitments the most are Iraq (by 430,000 bpd), the UAE (by 390,000 bpd), and Russia (by 250,000 bpd).

