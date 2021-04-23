OPEC+ heads for largely technical meeting next week

+ ↺ − 16 px

OPEC+ is heading for a largely technical meeting next week where major changes to the policy are unlikely, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and OPEC+ sources said, Reuters reports.

Alexander Novak said on Wednesday the group may confirm or tweak output plans following its decision to ease production curbs.

“We met a month ago, we discussed our action plan for the (next) three months. So, if nothing extraordinary happens, our task will be to confirm these plans and to tweak the new ones,” Novak told reporters.

News.Az