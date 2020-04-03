OPEC+ ministers to hold video-conference on April 6

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ministers of OPEC and non-OPEC countries will hold a videoconference on April 6, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry reported.

Azerbaijan has been invited to take part in the meeting that will be dedicated to finding the ways of stabilizing the oil market.

The meeting participants are expected to discuss the Declaration of Cooperation.

The decision to hold the meeting was made upon Saudi Arabia’s call following the talks held with mediation of US President Donald Trump.

News.Az

