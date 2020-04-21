OPEC+ participants to contact each other to reconcile positions if necessary, says Kremlin

Participants of OPEC+ deal will contact each other if necessary, but so far there are no decisions on holding such meetings, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reported.

"We have all mechanisms to reconcile positions with our partners in this deal, and proper contacts will be carried out if necessary," he said, answering the question about the possibility of new solutions through OPEC+.

Peskov refrained from any comments about whether new solutions in this area are possible in connection with the situation on the oil market.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s proposal to hold a meeting of the committee on monitoring the implementation of the OPEC+ agreement on May 10 has been "taken into account."

"But so far there have been no decisions or actions taken in this regard," Peskov said.

