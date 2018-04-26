Yandex metrika counter

OPEC Sec. Gen. to visit Azerbaijan

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo will visit Azerbaijan in late May.

Barkindo will take part in the 25th Anniversary Caspian International Oil & Gas Conference in Baku, scheduled for May 30-31, reads a message posted on the website of Iteca, which organizes the annual Caspian Oil & Gas exhibition jointly with the ITE Group.

In December 2016, at a meeting of oil producers in Vienna, 11 non-OPEC member countries, including Azerbaijan, agreed to cut oil production by a total of 558,000 barrels a day. The agreement was concluded for the first half of 2017 and was extended until the end of the first quarter of 2018 at a meeting on May 25, 2017.

At the last OPEC meeting in Vienna, the agreement was again extended until the end of 2018. Azerbaijan supported the decision.

