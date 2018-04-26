OPEC Sec. Gen. to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo will visit Azerbaijan in late May.

Barkindo will take part in the 25th Anniversary Caspian International Oil & Gas Conference in Baku, scheduled for May 30-31, reads a message posted on the website of Iteca, which organizes the annual Caspian Oil & Gas exhibition jointly with the ITE Group.

In December 2016, at a meeting of oil producers in Vienna, 11 non-OPEC member countries, including Azerbaijan, agreed to cut oil production by a total of 558,000 barrels a day. The agreement was concluded for the first half of 2017 and was extended until the end of the first quarter of 2018 at a meeting on May 25, 2017.

At the last OPEC meeting in Vienna, the agreement was again extended until the end of 2018. Azerbaijan supported the decision.

