OPEC Secretary General to visit Azerbaijan

OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan later this week, Trend reports.

The visit is scheduled for March 17-19.

"Within the framework of the visit, it is planned to discuss the current relations between Azerbaijan and OPEC, strengthening cooperation with the organization within the framework of the OPEC + agreement, as well as a closer format of cooperation between OPEC and countries outside the cartel, co-initiated by Azerbaijan. In general, OPEC itself has a great interest in getting to know Azerbaijan, " the ministry said.

It should be noted that this is the second visit of the OPEC secretary general to Azerbaijan. The first one took place in 2011.

