OPEC Secretary General visits Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs in Baku

  • Society
Visiting Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al Ghais has paid tribute to National Leader, architect and founder of modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath at his tomb in the Alley of Honors in Baku, News.Az reports. 

He also proceeded to the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

