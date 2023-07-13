OPEC slightly reduced its forecast for oil production in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reduced its forecast for the average daily production of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Azerbaijan for 2023, News.az reports citing the monthly report of OPEC.

According to the OPEC forecast, in 2023, the mentioned indicator will be at the level of 700 thousand barrels on average, which is 22 thousand barrels more than the annual comparison.

According to the report, in 2022, the mentioned indicator was at the level of 700 thousand barrels on average, which is 65 thousand barrels less than the annual comparison.

News.Az