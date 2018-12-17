Open Doors Day due in all military units on occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

On December 29, Azerbaijan's Defense Minister will organize Open Doors Day for parents and relatives of the soldiers in all military units across the country on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day.

The Open Doors Day will be held under the instructions of Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Defense Ministry reported.

Visitors will get acquainted with the housing and living conditions created in military units, as well as will visit official, administrative buildings, soldiers' barracks and mess halls.

During the Open Doors Day, the command staff of military units will hold the meeting with parents. They will discuss all issues of parents' interest.

The cultural events will also be organized on the occasion of the festive day.

