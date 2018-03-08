Open Doors Day to be held in all military units of Azerbaijani army on March 20

Visitors will get acquainted with the housing and living conditions created in military units.

According to the instructions of the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Open Doors Day will be held for parents and relatives of the soldiers in all military units on March 20 at 11.00, on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Visitors will get acquainted with the housing and living conditions created in military units, as well as will visit official, administrative buildings, soldiers' barracks and mess halls.

During the Open Doors Day, it is planned to hold meetings of the command of military units with parents, during which all issues they are interested in will be discussed. The concert programs and other cultural events will also be organized.

News.Az

