Open Doors Day to be held in Azerbaijan’s military units

Under the instruction of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Open Doors Day will be held for the families and relatives of soldiers on December 30 in all military units across the country on the occasion of the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and New Year.

The event is aimed at enhancing public control, ensuring transparency, strengthening unity between the army and the people, as well as improving the fruitfulness of working with families of soldiers.

Relatives of soldiers and members of the public will get acquainted with the housing and living conditions created in military units, as well as will visit official, administrative buildings, soldiers' barracks, and mess halls.

During the Open Doors Day, it is planned to hold meetings of the command of military units with parents, during which all issues they are interested in will be discussed. The concert programs and other cultural events will also be organized.

