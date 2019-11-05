Open Doors Day to be held in military units of Azerbaijani Army

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Open Doors Day will be organized on Nov. 9 for parents and relatives of soldiers in military units of Azerbaijan Army, and the military oath-taking ceremony will be held for young soldiers in the training units and subunits on the occasion of the State Flag Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On the same day, the relatives of soldiers and members of the public will get acquainted with the social and living conditions created in military units. They will also visit official, administrative buildings, soldiers' barracks, and mess halls.

As part of the Open Doors Day, it is planned to hold meetings of the command staff of military units with parents, during which all issues they are interested in will be discussed. The concert programs and other cultural events on the occasion of the State Flag Day will also be organized.

