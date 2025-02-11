OpenAI CEO Altman turns down Musk-led $97 billion bid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has turned down a $97.4 billion (£78.4 billion) takeover bid from a consortium of investors led by Elon Musk.

Musk's attorney, Marc Toberoff, confirmed he submitted the bid for "all assets" of the tech company to its board on Monday, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The offer is the latest twist in a longstanding battle between Musk, the world's richest man and right hand to US President Donald Trump, and Open AI chief executive Sam Altman over the future of the start-up at the centre of the AI boom.

In response to the bid, Altman posted on Musk's social media platform X: "no thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want".

His rejection of the bid does not necessarily mean the proposed take over is dead.

OpenAI's board will have a say on the company's future and may favour a sale, especially if the offer is increased.

However, there are also questions about how serious Musk is about actually acquiring the firm, and whether the offer is really part of the ongoing legal row between the two men.

Musk and Altman co-founded the start-up in 2015 as a non-profit company, but the relationship has soured since the Tesla and X boss departed the firm in 2018.

