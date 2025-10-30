OpenAI prepares for blockbuster IPO, targeting valuation up to $1 trillion

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI is laying the foundation for a potential initial public offering that could value the artificial intelligence pioneer at as much as $1 trillion, according to people familiar with early discussions — positioning it to become one of the largest IPOs in history.

The company could file with U.S. securities regulators as early as the second half of 2026, with some advisers suggesting a listing could come as soon as late 2026, though CFO Sarah Friar has privately signaled a 2027 target, sources said. Plans and timing could shift based on business performance and market conditions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“An IPO is not our focus,” an OpenAI spokesperson said, stressing that the company remains centered on building a “durable business” and advancing its mission to ensure artificial general intelligence benefits society.

The move comes after OpenAI completed a major governance overhaul aimed at reducing reliance on long-time partner Microsoft, opening the door to broader capital access and potentially large-scale acquisitions. CEO Sam Altman has indicated the company will require “trillions of dollars” in investment to keep building AI infrastructure.

OpenAI expects to hit an annual revenue run-rate of roughly $20 billion by year-end, but losses are projected to grow alongside its massive expansion.

Founded as a nonprofit in 2015, OpenAI adopted a hybrid structure in 2019 giving the nonprofit arm oversight over its for-profit operations. This week, the company updated its framework again: the nonprofit — now the OpenAI Foundation — holds a 26% stake and could receive more equity based on performance milestones.

A successful IPO would deliver a windfall for major backers including Microsoft, SoftBank, Thrive Capital, and Abu Dhabi’s MGX. Microsoft currently owns about 27% of the company after investing $13 billion.

OpenAI's listing would follow a wave of AI-driven market enthusiasm. Cloud-AI firm CoreWeave went public earlier this year and has since tripled in value, while Nvidia recently became the first company to surpass a $5 trillion market cap, underscoring the explosive investor demand fueling the sector.

