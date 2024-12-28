OpenAI unveils new for-profit structure to stay competitive in expensive AI race

OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI outlined plans on Friday to revamp its structure, revealing that it would create a public benefit corporation to facilitate raising more capital and remove the restrictions imposed by its current nonprofit parent.

The acknowledgement and detailed rationale behind its high-profile restructuring confirmed a Reuters report in September, which sparked debate among corporate watchdogs and tech moguls including Elon Musk, News.az reports.At issue were the implications such a move might have on whether OpenAI would allocate its assets to the nonprofit arm fairly, and how the company would strike a balance between making a profit and generating social and public good as it develops AI.Under the proposed plan, the ChatGPT maker's existing for-profit arm would become a Delaware-based public benefit corporation (PBC) - a structure designed to consider the interests of society in addition to shareholder value.OpenAI has been looking to make changes to attract further investment, as the expensive pursuit of artificial general intelligence, or AI that surpasses human intelligence, heats up.Its latest $6.6 billion funding round at a valuation of $157 billion was contingent on whether the ChatGPT-maker could upend its corporate structure and remove a profit cap for investors within two years, Reuters reported in October.The nonprofit, meanwhile, will have a "significant interest" in the PBC in the form of shares as determined by independent financial advisers, OpenAI said in a blog post, adding that it would be one of the "best resourced nonprofits in history."OpenAI started in 2015 as a research-focused nonprofit but created a for-profit unit four years later to secure funding for the high costs of AI development. Its unusual structure gave control of the for-profit unit to the nonprofit and was in focus last year when Sam Altman was fired as CEO only to return days later after employees rebelled.

News.Az