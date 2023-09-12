Opening of Aghdam-Khankendi road ‘another testimony to Azerbaijan’s decisive stance’ - MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road and the delivery of food aid sent by the Russian Red Cross Society for the Armenian residents of Garabagh through this road once again testify to Azerbaijan’s decisive stance, Javid Osmanov, a member of the Milli Majlis, told News.Az.

“All allegations of “blockade” and “humanitarian crisis” made by Armenia and its patrons after the opening of the Lachin border checkpoint by Azerbaijan failed. All provocations against Azerbaijan failed,” Osmanov said.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan is a state pursuing an independent policy and will never allow any foreign force to intervene in its internal affairs.

MP Osmanov added that the intensive operation of the Aghdam-Khankendi road will greatly contribute to the process of reintegrating the Armenian residents of Garabagh into Azerbaijani society.

News.Az