Opening of Azerbaijan's embassy in Israel marks beginning of new stage in bilateral ties - FM Bayramov

The opening of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Israel is testimony to the development of partnership between the two countries and the beginning of a new stage in bilateral ties, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen in Jerusalem, Bayramov noted that regular contacts contribute to the expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

The top diplomat also praised the high level of inter-parliamentary ties between Azerbaijan and Israel.

Bayramov added that the Jewish community in Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani diaspora in Israel play an important role in the expansion of bilateral relations.

News.Az