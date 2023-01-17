Opening of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Israel will further boost cooperation: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Israel will further boost the cooperation between the two countries, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev also mentioned that broad discussions were held with Aliza Bin Noun, Head of the Political Bureau at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Joshua Zarka, Deputy Director General for Strategic Affairs.

“Pleased to welcome at historical Nobel House and to have broad discussion with Aliza Bin Noun, Head of the Political Bureau at Israel’s Foreign Ministry and Joshua Zarka on bilateral partnership between our countries,regional issues of mutual concern.Opening of Azerbaijan's Embassy in Israel will boost further our cooperation,” the presidential aide said.

News.Az