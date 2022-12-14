Opening of Zangazur corridor will open up additional opportunities – Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening of the Zangazur corridor will open up additional opportunities, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Turkish and Turkmen counterparts, FM Bayramov pointed out the ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

“We believe that the rebuilding work creates good opportunities for joint projects of our countries. Meantime, the establishment of a transport and communication infrastructure in Karabakh, and the opening of the Zangazur corridor will result in additional opportunities within the Middle Corridor,” the top diplomat added.

News.Az