Opera and ballet staff stage protest near Armenian government

The staff of Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater gathered near the building of the Armenian government on Monday to protest against the decision to dismiss theater's manager Constantine Orbelian, according to news.am.

They call to cancel the decision and to dismiss acting Minister of Culture Nazeni Gharibyan for her decrees, which contradict the law and disrespect towards culture and cultural figures.

Constantine Orbelian was dismissed as a manger but remains an artistic director of the theater. Orbelian said he will leave the theater in this case.

The managers of theaters gathered at Armenia's Union of Theater Artists where almost all directors signed a letter addressed to Nikol Pashinyan demanding immediate resignation of Nazeni Gharibyan.

