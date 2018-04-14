Operation launched by US, Britain and France against Syrian regime is appropriate reaction: Turkish Foreign Ministry

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has commented on the operation launched by the US, UK and France against the Syrian regime.

Turkey regarded the operation launched by the US, Britain and France against the Syrian regime in response to the chemical attack in Duma on April 7 as appropriate response, APA reports.

The statement noted that attacks on civilians with weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons, were crimes against humanity.

“For more than seven years, the Syrian regime's cruelties against its people in the hands of ordinary weapons and chemical weapons, and its crimes against humanity, as well as military crimes, have been apparent. There is no doubt in the international community’s conscience on this matter. Turkey believes that such crimes should not go unpunished and punishment of criminals is crucial in preventing the recurrence of similar incidents,” the statement said.

