Operation of public transport suspended in 10 cities and districts of Azerbaijan from today till November 23

Starting from November 7, activity of public transport has been suspended in 2 cities and 8 districts of Azerbaijan (Shaki, Lankaran cities, Gakh, Zagatala, Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Masalli, Ismayilli, Guba, Khachmaz districts), according to the decision of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers on tightening quarantine rules.

It has been noted that prior to this the activity of public transport was suspended in these administrative territories only weekends. Starting from 00:00 on November 7, 2020, until November 23 at 06:00 the activity of public transport will be fully suspended.

