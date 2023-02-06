Operational headquarters set up for Azerbaijani citizens in quake-hit Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

An operational headquarters has been established in the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ankara in connection with the earthquake that hit Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş and other adjacent provinces, News.Az reports.

In addition, the operational headquarters is also operating at the Consulates General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul and Kars.

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Türkiye maintains communication with the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), other state bodies of Türkiye, as well as with the head of the delegation of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, who arrived in Türkiye to provide assistance and determine the presence of Azerbaijani citizens among the victims of the earthquake.

The embassy regularly maintains contact with Azerbaijani students studying in Türkiye.

Azerbaijani citizens and their relatives affected by the earthquake are asked to contact the Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye via +905355776168.

Moreover, the following numbers of the Consulates General of Azerbaijan are also available:

Istanbul: +905366138648

Kars: +905527801418, +905075893011.

News.Az