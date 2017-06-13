Operations in Jojug Marjanli to be completed by late June - ANAMA

25 hectares of area in the village remain uncleared.

The demining operations in the liberated Jojug Marjanli village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district will be completed by late June, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told.

The agency said that 25 hectares of area in the village remain uncleared.

In general, as a result of demining operations, an area of 2,553 746 square km area has already been cleared. An area of 1,408 040 square km was prepared for mine clearance through a mechanical method.

