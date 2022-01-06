Operations of banks, stock exchange suspended in Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Operations of all banks, except the National Bank, and the activity of the stock exchange are halted in Kazakhstan, press secretary of Kazakhstan’s National Bank Olzhas Ramazanov said on Thursday on the air with the Khabar 24 TV Channel.

"In accordance with the executive order of the head of state, the state of emergency was introduced in all regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan for purposes of supporting security of the population. The Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of Financial Market and the National Bank of Kazakhstan, in view of counter-terrorist operations performed by law enforcement agencies and taking into account temporary failures in Internet operation and for protection of life and health of employees of financial institutions and consumers of financial services inform about suspension of operations of all financial institutions. The Agency and the National Bank strongly urge citizens and mass media to trust official information sources only," the press secretary said.

Operations of all financial institutions in Kazakhstan are suspended only for January 6 so far, press secretary of the Kazakhstan’s National Bank Olzhas Ramazanov told TASS.

"Only for today so far," the press secretary said.

News.Az