Opinion Monitoring Center to hold exit poll in Azerbaijan

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has considered the appeal of another organization to conduct an exit poll on the elections to Milli Majlis.

Report informs that CEC Deputy Chairman Rovzat Gasimov made the statement at today’s meeting of the Central Election Commission.

He noted that the Opinion (Rey) Monitoring Center applied to the CEC in connection with the parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9.

The Opinion Monitoring Center has had a great experience holding an exit poll since 2005. The process will cover 1,080 polling stations in 118 constituencies. Ten support centers will start operating in the regions, and 1080 interviewers will be involved in the project.

The issue was put to the vote after the debate, with the Opinion Monitoring Center confirmed as an organization eligible to hold exit polls.

