Opposition forces seize control of Damascus, the Syrian capital
An anti-government fighter holds a weapon as he keeps position near a defaced portrait of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in the city of Hama after forces captured the central Syrian city, on December 6, 2024. Photo : AFP
Opposition forces proclaim Syria liberated from Assad's regime amid reports of the president fleeing the country.Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has reportedly fled Damascus to an undisclosed location as opposition fighters entered the capital, prompting crowds to gather in the streets and public squares to celebrate, News.Az reports citing the Aljazeera.
Fighters have entered the heart of Damascus and declared a “new era” free of revenge, inviting Syrians overseas to return.
Hadi al-Bahra, who heads the Syrian political opposition coalition overseas, declared Damascus “free of al-Assad” and congratulated the Syrian people.
Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali says he remains in his home, willing to cooperate with the opposition, and wants to ensure public institutions continue to function.
At the same time, Abu Mohamed al-Julani, head of main fighting group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, has ordered opposition fighters to not attack any public institutions and services.