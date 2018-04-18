Opposition leader addresses Serzh Sargsyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The initiator of “My Step” initiative MP Nikol Pashinyan explained why the demonstrators came to the presidential residence at Baghramyan 26.

Delivering a short speech, Pashinyan noted that during the night Serzh Sargsyan ordered to remove the barbed wire and policen from the street, “because yesterday I said at the Republic Square that from now on Serzh Sargsyan will look at Armenia behind the barbed wire”, news.am reports.

“Serzh Sargsyan, you will look at the world through police shields and barbed wire. A picture worth Serzh Sargsyan is restored. If you take it off, we will come back and restore the picture,” Pashinyan said ironically and thanked the police for the service.

The protesters started a march along the sttreets.

