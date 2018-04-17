Opposition MP to PM nominee, ex-President Sargsyan: Armenia regressed in sovereignty

During Serzh Sargsyan’s term in office, Armenia regressed in sovereignty.

Opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction MP Gevorg Gorgisyan stated the abovementioned at Tuesday’s National Assembly special session devoted to the election of the new PM of the country, and addressing PM candidate, ex-President Sargsyan, news.am reports.

“Your political power didn’t grasp what political accountability means,” Gorgisyan said. “You are guilty of failing the governance of the country.”

In his words, during Serzh Sargsyan’s term as President, Armenia regressed in the most important domain: sovereignty.

“You entered the [Russia-led] EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union] overnight,” noted the opposition MP, “signed a disgraceful [natural] gas contract [with Russia].”

