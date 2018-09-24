Opposition must be part of Syrian solution, says Erdogan

Opposition must be part of Syrian solution, says Erdogan

Opposition forces involvement in political solution needed to carry out plan of Astana, Geneva talks, says Turkish president

The moderate Syrian opposition should be part of the political solution in Idlib, Turkey’s president told Russian newspaper, Kommersant, on Sunday, Turkey's state-run news agency Anadolu reports.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey prioritized civilians, the preservation of deescalation zones and protecting moderate opposition groups since the beginning of the Idlib issue.

"There may be different approaches of different countries about moderate opposition,” according to Erdogan. “But we are thinking that the moderate opposition should remain in the political process.”

The opposition's involvement was needed to carry out the agenda in the Geneva and Astana talks in a healthy way, he said, referring to previous agreements in Syria by the UN, and Turkey, Russia and Iran, respectively.

Turkey opposed any attempt that aims to undermine moderate opposition by presuming them to be "terrorists," Erdogan stated.

The Turkish leader said Turkey has worked for years to maintain peace in Syria and help millions of civilians return to their homes despite propaganda and smear tactics by the Bashar al-Assad regime.

Erdogan hailed an agreement between Ankara and Moscow in Sochi to create a demilitarized zone in Idlib.

He said opposition forces will stay in their areas and radical groups determined by both countries will not be allowed to operate in the region.

