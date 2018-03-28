Orange snowfall in Russia' Sochi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Orange snowfall has blanketed parts of Eastern Europe from Romania to Sochi in Russia.

Despite the apocalyptic landscapes dotting Eastern Europe sparking fear online, meteorologists have assured the orange snow is completely natural. In fact, it can be attributed to strong winds from the south billowing Saharan sand into Europe. When the raindrops land on something and eventually evaporate, they leave behind a layer of dust, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The resulting snowfall spectacularly paints the mountains in hues of yellow and orange.

NASA satellite imagery captured on March 23 shows a monstrous sandstorm making its way from Egypt through Greece and into Russia.

