Order of pardon being executed

The Order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on pardoning a group of people on the occasion of the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic has begun to be executed, APA reported.

Overall, the Order applies to 634 prisoners.

607 convicts are released from the unserved part of their prison sentence.

The Order also released one convict facing a deferred sentence and nine people serving a conditional sentence.

Also under the Order, six persons have been freed from the remainder of their correctional labor, and 11 persons from fines, nine persons from conditional imprisonment.

News.Az

