Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons carries out one inspection in Russia

Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has carried out one inspection in Russia.

An inspection group of the OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) technical secretariat has carried out one inspection on the territory of the Russian Federation, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper on Friday. Another inspection in Russia under the auspices of the OSCE has been held by Portugal.

Russia has carried out two inspections - in Ireland under OSCE auspices, and under the START treaty in the United States.

News.Az

