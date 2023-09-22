Organization of Trade Unions of Turkic States established

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Board Founding Meeting of the Organization of the Trade Unions of the Turkic States has been held in Samarkand, the capital of Uzbekistan, News.Az reports.

The agenda of the meeting included the establishment of the Organization of the Trade Unions of the Turkic States (OTUTS), the approval of the charter and the composition of the council, election of the organization’s President, Vice-President, Secretary General, as well as the chairman of the audit commission, determination of the number of the audit commission, as well as convocation of the congress of the institution.

Thus, by the unanimous decision, the Organization of the Trade Unions of the Turkic States was established. Chairman of the Trade Unions Federation of Uzbekistan Qudratilla Rafiqov was elected as President, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Trade Unions Confederation Sattar Mehbaliyev as Vice-President, Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Trade Unions Federation Satybaldy Dauletalin as Secretary-General and Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s Trade Unions Federation Omor Arslanbekov as Chairman of the Audit commission of the organization.

The number of the OTUTS Council was also approved. The headquarters of the organization will be located in Ankara, the capital of Türkiye.

The decision was also adopted to hold the OTUTS Congress on November 29, 2023 in Ankara.

News.Az