Organization of Turkic States commemorates Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis

The Organization of Turkic States has made a Twitter post commemorating 31 March-the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, News.Az reports.

The post says: “On 31 March, the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, we join our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters in commemorating with deep respect all victims of Azerbaijan and reiterate that as Turkic_States we will work to ensure peace and stability in the region to prevent reoccurrence of such crimes against humanity.”


