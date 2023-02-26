Organization of Turkic States commemorates with deep respect Khojaly genocide victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Organization of Turkic States commemorates with deep respect the victims of the Khojaly genocide, the organization’s Secretary General, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The secretary general noted that today marks the 31st year after the genocide in Khojaly town of Azerbaijan, committed by armed forces of Armenia against Azerbaijani civilians on the night from 25 to 26 February 1992.

“As a result of this violent crime, 613 people including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderlies were killed while 1275 people were taken as hostage,” he said.

“The painful memory of Khojaly still remains at the hearts of our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters. As the Organization of Turkic States, we commemorate with deep respect the victims of the Khojaly genocide and continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people and the Government of Azerbaijan,” Omuraliev added.

News.Az