Organization of Turkic States condemns violent attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in London

The Organization of Turkic States condemned the violent attack by radical religious groups on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in London a day ago, News.Az reports.

“We condemn the violent and unacceptable attack against our founding member Azerbaijan’s Embassy in London by radical religious groups,” the organization said on Twitter.

The Organization of Turkic States called for a thorough investigation of this act of vandalism.

News.Az