Organization of Turkic States congratulates Azerbaijani people on National Salvation Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Organization of Turkic States extended congratulations on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s National Salvation Day, News.Az reports.

"On the occasion of 15 June - the National Salvation Day of Azerbaijan, we convey our heartfelt congratulations to the Government and brotherly people of Azerbaijan and commemorate with deep respect Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the country," the organization said on Twitter.

News.Az