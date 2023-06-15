Organization of Turkic States congratulates Azerbaijani people on National Salvation Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Organization of Turkic States congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of National Salvation Day, News.Az reports.

“On the occasion of 15 June - National Salvation Day of Azerbaijan, we convey our heartfelt congratulations to the brotherly Azerbaijani people and commemorate with deep respect the National Leader of the country Heydar Aliyev,” the organization said on Twitter.

News.Az