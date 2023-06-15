Yandex metrika counter

Organization of Turkic States congratulates Azerbaijani people on National Salvation Day

  • Politics
  • Share
Organization of Turkic States congratulates Azerbaijani people on National Salvation Day

The Organization of Turkic States congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of National Salvation Day, News.Az reports.

“On the occasion of 15 June - National Salvation Day of Azerbaijan, we convey our heartfelt congratulations to the brotherly Azerbaijani people and commemorate with deep respect the National Leader of the country Heydar Aliyev,” the organization said on Twitter.

News about - Organization of Turkic States congratulates Azerbaijani people on National Salvation Day


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      