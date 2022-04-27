Organization of Turkic States establishes Council of Constitutional Courts of its member states

Organization of Turkic States establishes Council of Constitutional Courts of its member states

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Council of Constitutional Courts of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States has been established.

The decision to set up the council was made at a meeting held in Istanbul in presence of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Uzbek and Kyrgyz delegations, News.Az reports citing Turkish media. A Kazakh delegation joined the meeting via videoconference.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the event dedicated to the 60th anniversary of Turkiye’s Constitutional Court.

A number of documents reflecting the strengthening of cooperation between the Turkic-speaking countries in the construction of the constitution and increasing the exchange of experience, as well as joint partnership in the field of judicial reform, were also signed during the meeting.

News.Az