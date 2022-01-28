Organization of Turkic States expresses concern about situation at Kyrgyz-Tajik state border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev has issued a statement on the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, News.Az reports.

The statement reads:

“We express deep concern about the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border and call for an immediate cessation of the armed clashes, peaceful settlement and stabilization of the situation by means of diplomatic negotiations.

The Organization of Turkic States condemns the use of military weapons against civilians and urges to take necessary measures for refraining from further escalation of the tension at the state border of the two neighboring countries.

We express support to the efforts of the Kyrgyz Republic to find a peaceful solution to the situation and welcome the dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan based on mutual understanding, mutual respect, good neighborliness and coexistence.

We hope that as a result of the negotiations, the two sides will take necessary steps that will lead to strengthening mutual trust and avoiding conflicts in the future.

We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and wish prompt recovery for the wounded ones.”

