Organization of Turkic States expresses readiness to participate in restoration of liberated Azerbaijani territories

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is ready to participate in the ongoing restoration and reconstruction of the liberated Azerbaijani territories, OTS Secretary General Bahgdad Amreyev said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a Turkic Business Forum devoted to the restoration and development of the Karabakh region, which was held in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Amreyev noted that it is a great honor for Turkic-speaking states to take part in the forum in Shusha.

The OTC chief praised the rapid pace of the restoration and construction work the Azerbaijani state is carrying out in the country’s liberated territories.

Amreyev also stressed that the opening of the Zangazur corridor has a huge potential for cooperation among regional countries.

