Organization of Turkic States expresses readiness to support Kazakhstan

The member states of the Organization of Turkic States expressed their readiness to support the people and government of Kazakhstan as needed.

In a joint statement, the member states emphasized the importance they attach to peace and stability in Kazakhstan, expressing their strong solidarity with the member state Kazakhstan.

“We voice our trust in the wisdom and desire of the brotherly Kazakh people to return to normalcy. We also state our confidence in the capacity of the Kazakh authorities to peacefully defuse tensions and reestablish calm and order,” said the statement.

The member states also conveyed their condolences for those who lost their lives during the incidents and wish speedy recovery to the injured.

