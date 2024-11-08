Yandex metrika counter

Organization of Turkic States extends congratulations on Azerbaijan’s Victory Day

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day.

“On 8th November Victory Day, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the fraternal people, Armed Forces, and Government of Azerbaijan,” the OTS said on the social media platform X, News.Az reports.

“Today commemorates the liberation of Shusha and the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and historical justice in the 44 Days Patriotic War,” it noted.



OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliyev also took to X to congratulate Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day.

“On 8th November Victory Day, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the fraternal people, Armed Forces, and Government of Azerbaijan,” he said.


