Organization of Turkic States plans to hold business event in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Organization of Turkic States is planning to hold a major business event in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city in June, the organization’s Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev said, News.Az reports.

Speaking at an international conference on “Advancing Post-Conflict Humanitarian Agenda: Sustainable development through revitalization of cultural environment” in Shusha on Thursday, Amreyev said that the forthcoming business event is aimed at attracting attention to the restoration of historical and cultural monuments in Shusha.

Amreyev specially underlined the cultural significance of Shusha.

The secretary general described Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh War as the victory of the entire Turkic world.

News.Az