Organization of Turkic States plans to hold informal summit in Azerbaijan

An informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States is planned to be held in Azerbaijan this year, Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev said at a meeting of the Council of Elders of the organization in Istanbul,  News.Az reports.

Amreyev said that Hungary will also host a summit of the leaders of the Visegrad Group member-states, namely, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, and member-states of the Organization of Turkic States this year.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

