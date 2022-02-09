Organization of Turkic States plans to hold informal summit in Azerbaijan
An informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States is planned to be held in Azerbaijan this year, Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev said at a meeting of the Council of Elders of the organization in Istanbul, News.Az reports.
Amreyev said that Hungary will also host a summit of the leaders of the Visegrad Group member-states, namely, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, and member-states of the Organization of Turkic States this year.