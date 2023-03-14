Yandex metrika counter

Organization of Turkic States to hold extraordinary summit

The Turkish capital of Ankara will host an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on March 16, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“On March 16, the OTS summit will be held in Ankara, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The topic of Disaster-Emergency Management and Humanitarian Aid will be discussed at the meeting,” Cavusoglu tweeted.


