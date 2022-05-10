Organizers of protest rallies in Armenia live in illusions: Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Those who organize and lead protest rallies in Armenia live in illusions, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The minister noted that these people, who have been making false promises to the Armenian people for almost 30 years, have brought Armenia to the edge of the abyss.

“It seems that this is an integral part of the struggle for power, and they again want to rise on account of the "Karabakh issue," FM Bayramov said.

The top diplomat stressed that Azerbaijan is following the recent developments in Armenia.

News.Az