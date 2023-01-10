Organizing Committee of 74th International Astronautical Congress holds first meeting in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chaired by Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, the first meeting of the Organizing Committee established in accordance with President Ilham Aliyev’s decree in connection with holding the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku on October 2-6, 2023, has been held, News.Az reports.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman of the Organizing Committee Ali Asadov noted that the congress, which was held in Paris for the first time in 1950, is considered the most prestigious space event in the world. Given the scale and importance of the event, he emphasized that it is important to organize it at a high level.

It was noted that Azerbaijan has already hosted the International Astronautical Congress in 1973 and it was the first and only congress in the Soviet Union, which was held in Baku thanks to the personal influence of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev at that time. It was emphasized that thanks to President Ilham Aliyev’s efforts, who is successfully continuing the comprehensive development course of the National Leader, it is symbolic that after 50 years, Azerbaijan is hosting this prestigious event again as an independent state.

It was noted that the Action Plan on holding the congress was prepared and the Cabinet of Ministers gave a relevant task for its implementation.

Then, Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Deputy Chairman of the Organizing Committee Rashad Nabiyev made a presentation on the works done in preparation for the congress and the implementation of the Action Plan.

The meeting also featured discussions on the preparations for the 74th International Astronautical Congress, relevant tasks were given to the members of the Organizing Committee regarding the timely and high-level implementation of the tasks set out in the Action Plan.

News.Az